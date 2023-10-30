Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,017,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 234.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.91. 307,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.