Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Raises Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,120,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 279,565 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.44. 53,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

