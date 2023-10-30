Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Lifted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 652,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

