Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Tops $99.50 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $99.50 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00012054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00199596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.15046754 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 837 active market(s) with $84,602,550.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

