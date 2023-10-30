BMO Capital Markets Boosts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $59.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,951. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

