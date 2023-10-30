Asio Capital LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $370.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.38 and a 200-day moving average of $373.76. The stock has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $289.94 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.29.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

