Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,667 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 17.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 56,999 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 161,845 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HPQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 985,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,933. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

