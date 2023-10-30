Delta Investment Management LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.69. 270,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.48. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $215.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

