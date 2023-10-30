W Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,906 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,167,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,876,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,125.8% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 197,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

