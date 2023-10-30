W Advisors LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.15. 195,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.