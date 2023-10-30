W Advisors LLC Takes $543,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 934,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

