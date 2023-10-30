Peterson Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 63,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,825,334. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

