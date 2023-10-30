Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires Shares of 48,577 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 196,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

