Adviser Investments LLC Buys Shares of 192,103 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 192,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,846 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

