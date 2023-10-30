Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,398 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,539 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.05. 1,408,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

