Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 446 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 806,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,520. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

