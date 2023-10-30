Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 198.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 501.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,666. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.