W Advisors LLC Invests $4.19 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,620,000 after buying an additional 9,923,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after buying an additional 383,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.53. 1,074,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

