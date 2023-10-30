Peterson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $279,862.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,936 shares of company stock valued at $135,664,799 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.85. The company had a trading volume of 895,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,529. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a PE ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day moving average is $210.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

