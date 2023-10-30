Peterson Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 477,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,491. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

About CMS Energy



CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

