Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.42 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

