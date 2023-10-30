Peterson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.03. 290,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $114.59.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

