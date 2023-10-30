Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after buying an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $37.94 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

