Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 272,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,324. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. Edison International has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

