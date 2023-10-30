Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,250. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.73.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

