5,105 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $167.55. 163,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.75 and a 200-day moving average of $183.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.