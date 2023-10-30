Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Holdings Cut by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,690 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March makes up about 0.4% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

PMAR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,623 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $410.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

