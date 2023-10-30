Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEPFree Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 1.7% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.2 %

PSEP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.72. 19,553 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

