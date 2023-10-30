Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,025,000 after buying an additional 8,569,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 156.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NI shares. StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NiSource

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.