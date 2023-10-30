Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 72,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 255,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 110,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,223 shares of company stock worth $4,170,585. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.1 %

Fortinet stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.30. 1,102,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.