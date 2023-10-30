Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.65. 49,505,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,265,813. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.84. The firm has a market cap of $634.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.28.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

