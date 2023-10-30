Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683,900 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November makes up 30.9% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $98,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863,772 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,293,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 217,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 925.2% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS PNOV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. 38,522 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $623.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.