Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,088 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 313,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,882. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

