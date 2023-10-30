Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $10.16 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 402,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after acquiring an additional 679,156 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $26.55.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.