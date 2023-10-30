iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,831. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $264.77 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.22.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

