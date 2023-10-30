Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 26,707 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,204,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %
CMCSA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.16. 4,568,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,728,570. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Argus boosted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
