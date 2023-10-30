Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 56 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,104. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.31 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.81 and a 200 day moving average of $434.97. The company has a market capitalization of $321.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

