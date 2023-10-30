Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 228,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

