Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) is Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for 2.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 52,320.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.73. 108,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.