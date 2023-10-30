Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Business First Bancshares makes up about 1.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned about 0.68% of Business First Bancshares worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 569,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 34.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFST. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In related news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,449.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,449.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $62,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,232.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. 36,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,133. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $486.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $65.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

