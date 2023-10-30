TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,845 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 1.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $54,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.72 during trading hours on Monday. 206,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,994. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.0502 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

