Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,009,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Vivakor comprises approximately 1.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned about 0.17% of Vivakor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivakor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,279. Vivakor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vivakor ( NASDAQ:VIVK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 31.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

