Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 344,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

