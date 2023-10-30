NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $56.33. 2,668,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,810,095. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

