TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 20,130 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.38. 2,567,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

