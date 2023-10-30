TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,602,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,584. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.