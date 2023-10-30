TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $63.13 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,266,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,134,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.23. 215,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,628. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.90.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

