2,791 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. TD Cowen started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SJM traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 236,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.49 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

