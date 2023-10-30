TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $28.02 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 2.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $28,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

