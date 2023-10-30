Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,646 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.03. 340,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.